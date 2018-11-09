Richard Russell's "final descent to the ground was intentional," federal investigators said in a press release on Friday ending their months of investigation. The FBI will not be pursuing federal charges.

The Horizon Air baggage handler who stole a commercial airplane from Sea-Tac International Airport and took it for a joyride over Puget Sound in August acted alone and intentionally crashed the plane into sparsely populated Ketron Island, the FBI announced Friday after a three-month investigation.

Richard Russell’s “final descent to the ground was intentional,” federal investigators said in a press release on Friday. “Extensive investigative activity failed to reveal any additional subject(s) involved in the planning or execution of the unauthorized flight. Given the death of Russell and his lack of co-conspirators, the FBI will not be pursuing federal charges.”

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has officially ruled Russell’s death as a suicide.

Russell, a married 29-year-old Alaska transplant who lived in Sumner, pulled off several aerobatic stunts during the unauthorized flight before the plane crashed into the woods on the island in South Puget Sound on Aug. 10.

During a rambling, recorded conversation with ground control, Russell described himself as a “man in crisis,” but also calmly chatted about such observations as Mount Rainier’s beauty and how to find an orca that for days had garnered national attention while carrying its dead calf in Puget Sound.

The unauthorized flight shut down Sea-Tac Airport traffic, prompted two F-15 fighter jets in Portland to break the sound barrier while scrambling to the scene and drew dozens of awestruck witnesses to call 911.