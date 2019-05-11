The FBI’s Seattle Field Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her biological mother in October during a supervised visit at Vancouver Mall.

Aranza Ochoa-Lopez has been missing since Oct. 25 when her mother, Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez, 21, and a 16-year-old accomplice fled in a stolen vehicle, court records say.

The accomplice, Sherri Franchesca Trigueros, and three others — Alejandro Xulu-Sop, 15, Erick Garcia-Valdovinos and Francisco Javier Hernandez-Reyes, both 18 — were arrested in connection with the child abduction and kidnapping of a Centralia man, whose car was stolen and used in the plot.

Aranza and her mother are believed to be residing and traveling in Mexico with Lopez-Lopez’s boyfriend, Gabriel Garcia Santos, according to the FBI.

The FBI believes Washington residents may have information that could help in locating Aranza, as she and her mother have close ties here, and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the girl’s recovery, and the arrest and conviction of Lopez-Lopez.

Lopez-Lopez is facing a charge of first-degree custodial interference in Clark County Superior Court. The FBI’s Seattle Field Office is assisting the Vancouver Police Department with its search for Aranza.

The girl was last seen wearing a long sleeve, dark blue shirt with a bulldog on the front; blue, purple and white striped pants; and Paw Patrol shoes. Her appearance may have been altered with hair dye and makeup, the FBI says. Lopez-Lopez is described as about 5 feet tall, 138 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was born in Portland and speaks fluent English and Spanish.

She may use the aliases Esmerlada Lopez-Lopez, Esmerelda Lopez-Lopez, Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez and Esmeralda Lynn Lopez. The FBI says she may act erratically and should be considered a flight risk.

Anyone with information about the location of Aranza, her mother or the mother’s boyfriend, should contact the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.

Tipsters can also contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.