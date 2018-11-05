Raymond P. Duda will be start later this month as special agent in charge of the Seattle FBI Field Office. He most recently worked in the FBI's Cyber Division and as a senior liaison to the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, according to the agency.

Seattle’s FBI field office will have a new special agent in charge later this month, after the office’s former leader was promoted to a job in Washington, D.C.

Raymond P. Duda will become head of the local office at the end of November, the FBI announced Monday. Duda will oversee the Seattle office as well as nine satellite offices throughout the region, including in Bellingham, Olympia and Spokane.

Duda has been with the FBI since 1991, when he got his start at the Charlotte, North Carolina, field office investigating bank and insurance fraud, the FBI said in a news release. He most recently worked in the FBI’s cyber division and as a senior liaison to the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command.

Throughout his career, Duda has also worked as a firearms and defensive-tactics instructor, investigated violent crimes with the Charlotte Safe Streets Task Force and served as legal attaché in Turkey, the agency said. In 2014, he became assistant special agent in charge at the Pittsburgh field office, where he oversaw national security and crisis response along with FBI offices in West Virginia, according to the release.

The former special agent in charge of the Seattle office, Jay S. Tabb Jr., spent two years in Seattle before he was promoted in September to executive assistant director of the agency’s national-security branch in Washington, D.C.