The incident occurred at the Emerald Queen Casino, which is located on Puyallup tribe land.

The FBI is investigating an unspecified incident involving a police officer Tuesday morning at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.

The incident occurred on Puyallup tribal land, Ayn Dietrich-Williams, spokeswoman for the FBI in Seattle, said in an email. The agency responds to events on tribal land, per protocol, she added.

She gave no details about what had happened. Footage from the scene aired on Q13 Fox showed a damaged police car in the parking lot of the casino.