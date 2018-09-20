The woman was reportedly found September 13. A medical examiner ruled the woman's death a homicide.

The FBI is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found earlier this month on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the (Tacoma) News Tribune reported.

The Tacoma woman’s corpse was discovered at the base Sept. 13, according to the News Tribune.

Pierce County medical examiners said that the victim, Jessica Jackson, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the News Tribune. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The FBI declined to give the Tacoma newspaper further details. An FBI spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.