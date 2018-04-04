The driver of a garbage truck dumped his load after realizing the blaze. It was put out without much incident.

A “faulty hoverboard” sparked a fire aboard a dump truck in Bellevue, emergency officials said.

The Bellevue Fire Department reported the fire was under control, near 116 Avenue Northeast and Northeast Second Place, about 9 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

The Bellevue police tweeted an image from the scene showing a garbage truck with its rear hatch open and rubbish strewn across the pavement, dumped and aflame after the truck’s driver realized the blaze. Police also tweeted an image of the apparent cause of the fire, a “faulty hoverboard,” referring to the battery-powered, self-balancing scooters.

In 2016, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of more than 500,000 hoverboards over a risk of fires.

It’s important to note that the wheeled boards do not actually hover — and that Marty McFly would be very disappointed.