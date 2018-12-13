The Kitsap Public Health District issued a no-contact advisory for waters between Silverdale and Bremerton, warning residents to avoid skin contact with those waters through Dec. 18.
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a malfunctioning gate at a wastewater treatment plant on Bremerton’s east side led to a spill of sewage and runoff into Port Washington Narrows and Dyes Inlet.
The Kitsap Sun reports the facility that’s only used during storms activated from the Heavy rains Tuesday, but the faulty gate pushed rainwater and sewage into an emergency overflow valve.
Ned Lever, managing engineer of the city’s utilities division, says about 200,000 gallons (760,000 liters) spilled.
He says crews had the gate opened in less than an hour. Crews are repairing the gate’s mechanisms.
Most Read Local Stories
- We now know where Seattle's airborne heart was headed after Southwest flight was turned around
- Dallas-bound flight returns to Seattle after human heart was left onboard
- Burned bear Cinder shot and killed by hunter in Washington
- Gov. Inslee proposes $54.4B state budget with new tax on capital gains
- Rare brain-eating amoebas killed Seattle woman who rinsed her sinuses with tap water. Doctor warns this could happen again
The Kitsap Public Health District issued a no-contact advisory for waters between Silverdale and Bremerton, warning residents to avoid skin contact with those waters through Dec. 18.
___
Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/