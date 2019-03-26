By
A shooting that left a driver dead in his SUV on the Highway 520 bridge Monday morning was ruled a suicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was 23 years old, according to the medical examiner.

The Washington State Patrol had originally investigated the incident as a homicide, but Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed the medical examiner’s determination in a tweet.

Calls came in to 911 Monday morning after a woman who was in the car with the man got out to stop traffic for help, Johnson said. The car was pulled over on the eastbound shoulder near Montlake Boulevard.

