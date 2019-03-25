One person is dead in a vehicle on the Highway 520 bridge Monday morning, according to Trooper Rick Johnson, a State Patrol spokesman.

The incident is being investigated as a fatal shooting, KIRO-TV reports.

The eastbound right lane and shoulder were blocked near Montlake Boulevard as of about 5:25 a.m. Monday, and it’s unclear when they will reopen. Eastbound traffic is slow just east of Montlake.

The Seattle Fire Department was called to the scene to provide aid at 5:37 a.m. Seattle Police and the State Patrol are investigating.