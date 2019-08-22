A fatal predawn collision on southbound Interstate 5, near the line separating Pierce and King counties, has traffic backed up for miles, according to state police and transportation officials.

One person involved in the crash died and another was arrested for investigation of driving while intoxicated, Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste tweeted.

Only the HOV lane remained open during the police investigation, she said.

“Please slow down and be patient as we process this scene,” Batiste said.