A motorcyclist fleeing a state trooper on Interstate 5 south near Kent led to a multivehicle collision about 7 p.m. Sunday that forced all southbound lanes to close near South 288th Street, the Washington State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist, who had been driving recklessly, was killed, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

There was no estimate for when southbound lanes would clear. Johnson said the motorcyclist took off when the trooper tried to pull the driver over, continued to drive recklessly, and hit a tow truck on the side of the road.

“This was a motorcycle that took off from a trooper and we did not pursue,” Johnson said. “From what I understand, the motorcycle was splitting traffic and ended up colliding with another vehicle.”

A law that went into effect last year prohibits law enforcement from pursuing vehicles unless there is probable cause that someone has committed or is committing a violent offense, among other restrictions.