The accident involving a propane tank pickup truck occurred around 8:30 p.m. The truck is on fire and authorities are encouraging people to avoid the area.
One person died Tuesday in a crash on State Route 530 near Darrington in Snohomish County.
The incident involving a propane-tank pickup occurred around 8:30 p.m. The truck was on fire, and authorities were encouraging people to avoid the area.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said one person may be trapped, but she did not know what vehicle the deceased or the person who may be trapped are in.
“It’s all unknown right now,” she said.
All lanes — southbound and northbound — are blocked.
