A person was hit by a car and killed early Monday morning in SeaTac, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

All northbound lanes of International Boulevard South from South 176th Street to South 170th Street closed Monday morning as the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response & Reconstruction Unit investigated.

The collision happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday at South 170th Street and International Boulevard South, according to Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office. The road is not expected to be fully reopened until about 10 a.m., he said.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, Meyer said.