A fatal collision involving two semi trucks and two cars has closed southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate, according to state traffic and law enforcement officials.

One person is dead and another is in custody for investigation of vehicular homicide, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.

There is no estimated time for reopening the lanes, Johnson wrote in a 4 a.m. Tuesday post on Twitter.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway, but drivers are being urged to completely avoid the area.