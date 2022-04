A fatal collision in Renton has closed the roads at East Valley Road and Southwest 16th Street near the intersection of Interstate 405 and Highway 167.

The single-car crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to the Renton Police Department.

Just before 4 a.m., police were called to a single occupant vehicle accident @ East Valley Rd/SW 16th St. where the vehicle left the roadway & struck a tree. Unfortunately, this is a fatality & the roads will be closed around the area for the investigation. No others involved/sh pic.twitter.com/RhV1qX1AyK — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) April 20, 2022

The sole occupant of the vehicle was fatally wounded, police said.

There was no immediate estimate of when the roads would reopen.