A fatal collision in Renton closed the roads at East Valley Road and Southwest 16th Street near the intersection of Interstate 405 and Highway 167.

The single-car crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to the Renton Police Department.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was fatally wounded, police said.

A medical examiner was on scene and a tow truck had been called, police said shortly before 7 a.m. Initial investigation indicated the vehicle was going northbound on East Valley Highway at a high speed when it left the roadway, police said, adding that alcohol was a possible factor.

Renton Police said on Twitter that roads were estimated to reopen around 7:30 a.m.