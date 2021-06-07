A man died Monday morning when the car he was driving crossed the center line on Highway 900 between Renton and Issaquah and struck a box truck head-on, according to state police.

I am on scene. Box truck traveling EB SR 900 when a gray passenger vehicle the was traveling westbound crosses the centerline and struck the truck head-on. Male driver of car unfortunately is deceased at the scene. Female passenger at hospital and will be ok. pic.twitter.com/a0kOabbsAI — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 7, 2021

The highway is closed at Southeast 95th Street between Renton and Issaquah, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said in a tweet.

Johnson said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene but his passenger was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

There was no immediate estimate for when the road might reopen.

This is a developing story that will be updated.