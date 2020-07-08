The four right lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were blocked to traffic Wednesday morning after a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian just north of Highway 516 in the Kent area, according to a tweet from the Washington State Patrol.

The lanes were closed before 5 a.m. Wednesday, and there was no schedule for reopening them, according to the tweet from Trooper Rick Johnson.

Medics and the State Patrol responded to the scene, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A call to the State Patrol seeking more details about the fatal crash was not immediately returned.