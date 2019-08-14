At least one person was killed Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle and a motorcycle collided near the Mariner Park & Ride in Everett.

The crash occurred in the 13200 block of Fourth Avenue West around 3 p.m., according to the Snohomish County sheriff’s Office.

Commuters should consider alternate routes and plan for delays, as the road will be closed for several hours while officials investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

No further details were immediately available Wednesday afternoon.