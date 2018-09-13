The road is expected to remain closed for several hours, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

One person died and two others were hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 99 in Shoreline Thursday morning. The road was closed in both directions.

The accident occurred near the highway’s intersection with North 155th Street, Sgt. Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, said by phone.

The injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with potentially life-threatening injuries, he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appears that a taxi was headed northbound on the highway when the driver of a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the taxi head on.

The passenger in the taxi died at the scene, while drivers of the cab and the other vehicle were injured, he said.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours, Abbott said.