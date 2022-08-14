The Seattle Fire Department reports a woman has died after becoming trapped between a light rail train and the platform in the 3000 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Delays are expected for both light rail and vehicular traffic.

Link Shuttle buses are replacing the 1 Line service between Beacon Hill Station and Columbia City Station until further notice.



Affected stops:

Beacon Hill Station (to Angle Lake)

Mount Baker Station (to Angle Lake)

Columbia City Station (to Angle Lake)



Get on/off buses at:

Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Edmunds St (northbound)

Rainier Ave S & S Forest St (northbound)

Beacon Ave S & S Lander St (northbound)

Beacon Ave S & S Lander St (southbound)

Rainier Ave S & S Forest St (southbound)

Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Alaska St (southbound)

This story will be updated.



