The Seattle Fire Department reports a woman has died after becoming trapped between a light rail train and the platform in the 3000 block of Rainier Avenue South.
Delays are expected for both light rail and vehicular traffic.
Link Shuttle buses are replacing the 1 Line service between Beacon Hill Station and Columbia City Station until further notice.
Affected stops:
Beacon Hill Station (to Angle Lake)
Mount Baker Station (to Angle Lake)
Columbia City Station (to Angle Lake)
Get on/off buses at:
Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Edmunds St (northbound)
Rainier Ave S & S Forest St (northbound)
Beacon Ave S & S Lander St (northbound)
Beacon Ave S & S Lander St (southbound)
Rainier Ave S & S Forest St (southbound)
Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Alaska St (southbound)
This story will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.