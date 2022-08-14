A woman was killed by a light-rail train Sunday afternoon in Seattle, after she got trapped between the platform and the train at the Mount Baker Station, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, shutting down train service between Beacon Hill, Mount Baker and Columbia City, Sound Transit said.

“There was a person on the platform, I don’t know how it happened, but they ended up between the platform and train at the station,” said Rachelle Cunningham, a Sound Transit spokesperson.

The Seattle Fire Department, which responded to the scene, said the woman was “trapped” and was extricated and evaluated by paramedics before being pronounced dead at the scene.

“Passengers should expect systemwide delays for some time,” Sound Transit wrote Sunday afternoon.

Shuttle buses are replacing light-rail service at Beacon Hill Station, Mount Baker Station and Columbia City Station, until an investigation is complete, Cunningham said.

The Mount Baker Station is the last elevated platform before a 4-mile stretch of light rail where tracks were built on the surface of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. There, trains mix with cars, trucks, bikes and pedestrians, unlike most of the 24-mile line where tracks are elevated or tunneled.

Since service began in mid-2009, trains have hit a vehicle, person or object 136 times in the tracks of MLK Way and four at MLK Way stations.

In that area, the line’s most dangerous stretch, eight people have been killed and about 54 injured on MLK Way, records show.



