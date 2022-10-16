A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima on Friday evening to protest federal legislation that would revamp agricultural labor.

Yakima was the last stop on a statewide tour organized by Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), an independent farmworkers union in Washington. The group objects to the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

“It’s not just a bad bill, but one which will affect immigration movements and worker movements,” said FUJ’s political director, Edgar Franks, in Spanish.

The bill has bipartisan support from Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, and other lawmakers. It also has support from a broad coalition of business and labor groups that are often at odds.

The bill creates a new way for undocumented farmworkers to work legally, and it expands the H-2A program. Workers who have put in at least 180 workdays in ag work in the past two years would qualify, even if they were previously deportable.

Proposed changes

Proponents of the bill see it as a reform of H-2A, a program that allows employers to hire foreign workers for specific seasonal jobs if they can’t hire local labor.

H-2A workers are tied to their employer and entirely dependent on that job to stay in the U.S. Certified agricultural workers would be able to stay in the country and move between employers. Agricultural companies and owners say the act would provide necessary agricultural labor.

Employers who apply for H-2A must first search for domestic labor and offer jobs to H-2A workers with adequate local wages, but critics have argued that, with little oversight, employers can use the program to depress wages.

“They’re going to lower the wages you can get in agriculture,” said Esmael Lopez, who spoke and sang to open the rally on Friday.

Other groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, have opposed the bill, saying it would lead to higher wages for farmworkers.

Certified agricultural workers would be able to stay in the United States for up to 5 1/2 years. If they have consistently worked in agriculture, they can reapply after their status expires. Spouses and children would be eligible to receive the same legal status.

After at least eight years of agricultural work, certified agricultural workers could apply for permanent legal residency. Five years after that, they could apply to be citizens, though there are exceptions in both scenarios.

Bipartisan support

The bill has passed in the House, and Newhouse and others have called on the Senate to follow suit. The bill has the backing of more than 300 agricultural associations, labor and business groups, including the United Farm Workers, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“We are working with my Senate colleagues very closely to see that we can get it done,” Newhouse told the Herald-Republic last week. “It’s very important for our area and for agriculture around the country.”

A pivotal argument over the bill has been over the pathways to legal entry to the U.S. Proponents say it offers a pathway to residency and citizenship. Critics argue the path is too difficult and the bill might increase tools used for deportation.

“It actually helps with the crisis that we’re experiencing at the southern border,” Newhouse said. “It allows people a legal way to come into this country. There’s so many things that are positive about it.”

Objections

FUJ organizer Marciano Sanchez Lopez said it would be difficult for many certified ag workers to access citizenship through the program.

Franks said that environmental and health hazards that agricultural laborers face could make working for the eight years untenable.

Sanchez also said the act, if passed, could increase deportations. He said workers who are now at risk of deportation could face increased exposure.

The version of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act most recently passed by the House prohibits authorities from referring applicants to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but it does allow for exceptions for national security purposes or consideration of an application.

Franks ended the rally by calling for increased action from Yakima residents. He said organizing as workers and families increases community strength.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen’s reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund.