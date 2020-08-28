TACOMA — On the day they would have celebrated his 34th birthday, relatives of Manuel Ellis announced their intention to sue the Tacoma Police Department for $30 million for his death.

Ellis died in handcuffs on March 3 from lack of oxygen caused by being restrained, which the Pierce County Medical Examiner determined was a homicide. His final words, “I can’t breathe, sir!” were captured by a home security camera, and vaulted Ellis’ name into the national movement calling for an overhaul of law enforcement because of its unequal treatment of Black people.

Seattle lawyer James Bible, who represents Ellis’ family in the legal action, announced the filing of a tort claim against Tacoma — a precursor to a lawsuit —outside Tacoma City Hall with Ellis’ mother and other family members.

“The Tacoma Police Department did everything it could to hide information. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department did everything they could to back the Tacoma Police Department,” Bible said. “They created a false narrative in relation to what happened to Manny Ellis on that night.”

On June 10, Gov. Jay Inslee removed the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department from the investigation into Ellis’ death, citing conflict of interest, and handed it to the Washington State Patrol and attorney general’s office to determine if the officers involved will face criminal charges. The night before that decision, the Sheriff’s Department first acknowledged that one of its deputies was at the scene of Ellis’ death and may have participated in restraining him.

During his announcement of the lawsuit on Friday, Bible took aim at the handling of the investigation and the culture of the Tacoma Police Department, blasting is use of the skull logo of comic-book anti-hero The Punisher.

He also released video interviews with eyewitnesses — including one who previously had not come forward — that contradict officers’ version of the fatal encounter with Ellis, in which he was portrayed as an aggressor. The eyewitness accounts describe officers provoking the struggle.

The claim filed Friday does not name the four Tacoma police officers present when Ellis was killed. But Bible said he also intends to add officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins, Masyiah Ford and Timothy Rankine individually to the suit.

Before Ellis died, a spit guard was placed over his face at the scene, which may have contributed to his death, the medical examiner noted. Ellis had high levels of methamphetamine in his blood as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.