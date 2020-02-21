A false emergency alert warning of a “radiological hazard” took over the television screens of some Jefferson County residents on Thursday night, sparking questions and concerns.

The false alarm was distributed to an unknown number of Wave cable customers and could have been the work of hackers who accessed the cable system, Jefferson County Emergency Operations officials told KING 5 News.

The Emergency Operations Center sent a follow-up text alert that read, “This appears to have been an error, and is being investigated,” the station reported.

“So far it appears to only be happening in Jefferson County,” the Jefferson County 911 dispatch service posted to its Facebook page Thursday evening. “The State Department of Emergency Management has no information and no other counties are reporting this alert at this time.”