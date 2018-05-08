The state's agency that runs the tests believes a software problem caused the test malfunctions.
Authorities say some residents on the Olympic Peninsula received a false tsunami warning when a monthly test went awry.
KING-TV reports the state’s tsunami warning sirens on Monday sent out test alarms through the coastline counties but Clallam County residents heard a real tsunami threat warning.
Washington state Emergency Management officials say there was no threat to residents.
The state’s agency that runs the tests believes a software problem caused the test malfunctions.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle Councilmember Mike O’Brien shoved out of Nordic Museum after-party
- Durkan's dilemma: Seattle mayor caught between fury over head tax, push to help homeless
- Demonstrators arrested after disrupting Seattle traffic in protest of Trans Mountain pipeline VIEW
- Fed up with Seattle? Data show where people are moving | FYI Guy
- Fury, frustration erupt over Seattle's proposed head tax for homelessness services WATCH