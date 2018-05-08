The state's agency that runs the tests believes a software problem caused the test malfunctions.

Authorities say some residents on the Olympic Peninsula received a false tsunami warning when a monthly test went awry.

KING-TV reports the state’s tsunami warning sirens on Monday sent out test alarms through the coastline counties but Clallam County residents heard a real tsunami threat warning.

Washington state Emergency Management officials say there was no threat to residents.

