Autumn colors across the spectrum can be seen at the Bellevue Botanical Garden.

The brightly colored autumn leaves at the Bellevue Botanical Garden are also the backdrop for the start of preparations for the 23rd annual Garden d’Lights show.

Volunteers and staff will be busy over the next few weeks assembling and installing more than a half-million twinkling lights into shapes for the show, which opens Nov. 25 and runs in the winter evenings through Dec. 31.

Tickets for the show are $5 per person, but the park is open daily from dawn to dusk, and admission is free.