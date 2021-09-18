Fall’s first storm swept through Western Washington Friday, delivering more than 4 inches of rain to parts of the Olympic Peninsula and more than half an inch in the Seattle area by early Saturday.

After a break this morning, the wet, blustery weather will continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service – including a possibility of afternoon thunderstorms. Snow levels are also expected to fall to 6,000 to 7,000 feet, bringing the first mountain snow of the season.

“We had a front move through, with heavy rain especially last night, and now we have a lot of cooler air aloft and we’re getting increased instability,” said NWS meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch. “When we have that increased instability we start to be concerned with potential thunderstorms.”

Here are rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours across Western Washington ending around midnight. Here at the NOAA campus on Lake Washington we received 0.60" of rain on the 17th of September–and more is falling early this morning. pic.twitter.com/BGJNzkNhI0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 18, 2021

Winds, which gusted as high as 63 miles per hour in northern Puget Sound Friday, will continue to blow sporadically through Saturday before easing on Sunday.

The weather service is forecasting an additional one-quarter to 1 inch of rain through Sunday night, with the highest levels on the Olympic Peninsula and in South Puget Sound and the Cascade foothills. The Seattle area can expect up to a half inch of rain through Sunday night.

The heaviest downpours will occur during thunderstorms, which could also bring small hail in some areas. Radar was already showing lighting strikes off the northern Oregon coast Saturday morning, DeFlitch said.

Thunderstorms are possible across the area through today, especially this afternoon. A number of lightning strikes have already been observed offshore of the Oregon coast. We'll provide updates throughout the day. When thunder roars, go indoors. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/oaWomxGL7C — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 18, 2021

The sogginess will begin to ease by Monday. “We might have another system on Wednesday, but not as strong, then next week looks to be much drier compared to what we saw this weekend,” DeFlitch said.