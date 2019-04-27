A crane working on a South Lake Union project under construction fell Saturday afternoon, pinning cars beneath it and killing four people.

The four were dead by the time Seattle firefighters got to the site at Fairview Avenue North and Mercer Street, said Lance Garland, a spokesperson for the department. Others were transported to the hospital.

“It was terrifying,” said Esther Nelson, a biotech research assistant who was working in a building nearby and saw the crane fall from a break-room window.

“I looked up. The wind was blowing really strong,” she recalled. She saw boats struggling on Lake Union. Then the crane — maybe eight or nine stories high, she estimated — broke in half.

“Half of it was flying down sideways on the building,” she said. “The other half fell down on the street, crossing both lanes of traffic.”

Multiple fire trucks and police cars were on the scene by 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.