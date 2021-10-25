Maritime workers need calmer weather before they can retrieve some 35 containers that have been bobbing near the Strait of Juan de Fuca for the past three days, the Canadian Coast Guard said Monday.

The containers are drifting parallel to shore, about 12 miles off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island near Tofino, B.C., based on aerial tracking.

“Current modelling indicates that the containers will not come ashore,” the Canadian authorities tweeted. Two contain hazardous materials.

A gale warning is in effect midday Monday, with gusts expected around 35 to 45 mph from the southeast and shifting to westerly, according to Environment Canada. Swells could reach 20 feet.

Meanwhile, the Zim Kingston, which spilled those containers overboard early Friday, is anchored and smoldering five miles offshore from Victoria, B.C. There “are currently no impacts to human health” for urban residents, but plumes are being monitored, the Coast Guard says.

This is the third day officials have responded to the fire, that involves hazardous material. It’s been identified as potassium amyl xanthate, a pale-yellow powder used in the mining industry. In all, 57 tons were aboard in four containers — two that dropped overboard and two that caused the onboard fire at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Advertising

The 853-foot-long ship, which left South Korea on Oct. 5, lost 40 containers in all when it listed 35 degrees in heavy swells around the Strait, on the way to Vancouver, B.C. Five containers were unaccounted for Monday.

Show caption

Firefighting crews have sprayed water on the deck to cool it, but avoided dousing the potentially explosive chemical directly. Canadian cutters evacuated 16 people from the ship on Saturday, while five crew members stayed aboard Sunday night.

A salvage crew are on scene but unable to board the container ship due to rough weather, authorities tweeted.

This breaking news story will be updated.