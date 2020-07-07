By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, July 6: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Seattle City Council passes 'JumpStart' tax on high salaries paid by big businesses
- Coronavirus daily news updates, July 7: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- 1 protester dead, 1 injured after man drives into protesters on I-5 in Seattle VIEW
- U.S. Supreme Court rules against Washington's 'faithless electors,' says states can require electors to back vote winners
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.