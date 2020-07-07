Local NewsPhotography Falcon family living under West Seattle Bridge grows with fledging chicks Originally published July 7, 2020 at 4:45 pmUpdated July 7, 2020 at 4:55 pm Falcon family living under West Seattle Bridge grows with fledging chicksBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Woodland Park Zoo reopens at 25% capacity Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Related Stories King County considers canceling transit worker raises amid pandemic AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months Share story By Mike Siegel Seattle Times staff photographer King County considers canceling transit worker raises amid pandemic July 7, 2020 AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months July 7, 2020 Long Island region of New York to enter new reopening stage July 7, 2020 Missouri summer camp virus outbreak raises safety questions July 7, 2020 Photos: Woodland Park Zoo reopens at 25% capacity Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Mike Siegel: msiegel@seattletimes.com.