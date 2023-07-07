The Fairwood Library is closed for repairs after portions of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system were stolen and damaged on June 26, according to the King County Library System.

The library will be closed until repairs are complete. There is no estimated time frame.

Reserved materials arranged for pickup at the Fairwood branch will be rerouted to the Renton Library (100 Mill Ave. S., Renton).

The book drop on the side of the Fairwood Library will not available while the library is closed. KCLS is working on installing a temporary, external book drop for patrons. In the meantime, materials can be returned to any of the other King County libraries.

Free Wi-Fi will remain accessible from outside the library building.