Facing another shortage of lifeguards, Seattle Parks and Recreation said it is unlikely to open all swimming beaches this summer.

Typically, 420 lifeguards are employed this time of year. But currently, there are fewer than 200, according to department spokesperson Rachel Schulkin. There are also more indoor pools open this year, creating a further challenge for staffing, she said.

While parks officials are still deciding which pools and beaches to staff, Schulkin said the department anticipates closing a similar number of beaches as last summer.

Last year, beaches at Seward Park and East Green Lake Park were closed due to staffing issues. Currently, the Medgar Evers and Evans indoor pools are closed and will likely stay closed through the summer, according to Schulkin.

“As we move into summer, we really want to prioritize getting beaches and our outdoor pools open,” she said. “We will leave several of the indoor pools open as well, but we anticipate seeing an impact there.”

The issue is not isolated to Seattle. A nationwide lifeguard shortage is likely to affect about a third of the country’s 300,000 pools as this summer begins, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

Pool lifeguards are more likely to be older adults and retirees, who have stepped up to the lifeguard chair as the number of younger applicants has shrunk in recent years, even before the pandemic. Fewer teens are seeking employment, opting instead for internships and extracurriculars, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Bellevue, the city increased its hourly pay for lifeguards to $17 and added a $250 hiring bonus as it hopes to hire 15 more people this month to help staff the city’s six beaches and aquatic center, spokesperson Christina Faine said.

While Seattle Parks and Recreation is looking to hire “anyone and everyone,” Schulkin said the department needs experienced lifeguards in particular to help oversee safety at beaches, which are more dynamic and challenging than pools, she said.

People can still swim at unguarded beaches at their own risk, though Schulkin warned drownings often occur when people lose energy while swimming in unexpectedly cold water.

“This is something people constantly year after year underestimate, so we think the best and safest swimming experience is a lifeguarded beach,” she said.

With the difficulty in hiring, Seattle Parks has yet to release a schedule for beaches with lifeguards this summer. But typically, Seattle beaches and outdoor pools open around June 25 and close around Labor Day.

Open beaches and outdoor pools are staffed noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Jobs are available through Seattle Parks and Recreation for all ages and experiences, Schulkin said.