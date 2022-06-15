A wobble in the moon’s orbit will bring extraordinarily low tides to Puget Sound with tides about 4 feet lower than normal, according to Ian Miller of the University of Washington and Washington Sea Grant.

Miller explained to KUOW that the wobble, which is known as the lunar nodal cycle, is nearing its peak and that will make the tides roll in and out more powerfully than usual, giving us the lowest tides in 13 years.

The lowest tide is expected midday Wednesday.

“We are approaching a peak of the lunar nodal cycle, in which the difference between the high and low tides will be larger than it is at other times,” said our @coastnerd_Ian. Read or listen to his interview with @heyjohnryan ⬇️ https://t.co/CvmJxGaGZQ — Washington Sea Grant (@WASeaGrant) June 14, 2022

Miller said that could give us an extra 6 inches of beach we rarely see.