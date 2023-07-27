Mount Rainier National Park officials are telling visitors to expect traffic delays Thursday as hundreds of bicyclists share the roadway in Ride Around Mount Rainier in One Day.

RAMROD is expected to bring 800 bicyclists through Mount Rainier on highways 123 and 410 and surrounding areas.

Plan ahead – this Thurs 7/27 is RAMROD, Ride Around Mount Rainier in One Day, bringing 800 participating bicyclists through @MountRainier on SR123/410 & surrounding areas: https://t.co/LOVVM8ERyQ Expect traffic delays & long lines of bicyclists sharing the roadway. -kl — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) July 24, 2023

The one-day course features 10,000 feet of climbing over 150 miles, according to the Redmond Cycling Club. RAMROD Lottery Registration is closed and the lottery results have been announced, organizers said.

The course starts in Enumclaw and travels along a gradual downhill slope to its lowest elevation in Orting. Bicyclists then travel 40 miles of rolling hills through Eatonville, Elbe and Ashford, including a gradual climb and descent on Skate Creek Road to Packwood.

Nearly 90 miles into the ride, bikers travel north to a 10-mile climb up Cayuse Pass, which is considered the most difficult section of the course.

The rapid descent from the Cayuse Pass will give way to a 6-mile climb up to the alpine valley of Crystal, which marks the final challenge of the course. From there, the course is downhill with about 36 miles to go.

These last miles are gradually descending or rolling except for one final, fast descent down Mud Mountain Dam 9 miles from the course’s finish in Enumclaw.