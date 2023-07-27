Mount Rainier National Park officials are telling visitors to expect traffic delays Thursday as hundreds of bicyclists share the roadway in Ride Around Mount Rainier in One Day.
RAMROD is expected to bring 800 bicyclists through Mount Rainier on highways 123 and 410 and surrounding areas.
The one-day course features 10,000 feet of climbing over 150 miles, according to the Redmond Cycling Club. RAMROD Lottery Registration is closed and the lottery results have been announced, organizers said.
