Ted Hakey Jr. shot up a mosque in Connecticut in 2015. On April 28, he’s coming to Seattle with one of that mosque’s leaders to talk about their friendship and the “amazing series of events” that led to it.

In the early morning of Nov. 14, 2015, Ted Hakey Jr. stood in his yard in Meriden, Connecticut, drunk and angry. In his hands was a high-powered rifle. Next door was a mosque.

It was hours after the terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Previous terrorist incidents had also left the former Marine fuming — and spying on the neighboring Baitul Aman Mosque.

IF YOU GO Ted Hakey Jr. and Zahir Mannan 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Garfield Community Center, 2323 East Cherry St., Seattle; free

“The only solution is to wipe Islam off the face of the earth!” he wrote on Facebook five months before, in one of a series of hate-filled posts.

“When the armed white boys snap. It’s not going to be pretty,” he also wrote. And a minute later: ‘I have a mosque right next door!!”

Now, with 10 or so drinks in him from a night at a bar, he fired, hitting the mosque at least four times. The bullets tore through its empty prayer areas, hurting no one but shocking the congregation when it found the damage.

Then came what the Connecticut U.S. Attorney’s Office called “an amazing series of events.” You can see evidence for yourself Saturday night by going to the Garfield Community Center in Seattle, where Hakey will be appearing with his good friend Zahir Mannan, a leader and Quran educator at the mosque Hakey shot up.

“We text each other on practically a daily basis,” said Mannan. “We see each other, and go to each other’s houses … I’ve talked to him about things I haven’t talked about with other people.”

Hakey’s transformation and reconciliation with his Muslim neighbors — made possible by their willingness to forgive — made international news and sparked a series of joint speaking appearances on the East Coast. Seattle is the farthest Hakey and Annan have traveled together.

They were invited by the local branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, to which the Baitul Aman Mosque in Connecticut also belongs. Ahmadiyya is a sect founded in India that believes the Messiah has come and campaigns against extremism and violence under the banner “True Islam.”

Waqas Malik, outreach director of the local branch, which has a large complex in Monroe, noted that mosques here have also been targeted, though not as violently as in the Hakey attack. Last year, Malik’s congregation found graffiti on the side of its mosque and the Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS) in Redmond had its sign vandalized, twice.

Both Malik and Mahmood Khadeer, MAPS president, said they would have liked to have had a dialogue with the perpetrators, like the Connecticut mosque did. Those people haven’t been found.

By inviting Hakey and Mannan to share their story, Malik said, “perhaps we can have this transformation happen before somebody shoots a mosque.”

Five minutes

Mannan, a 30-year-old educational consultant and chaplain for the Meriden Police Department, said he was initially wary when he heard Hakey was interested in meeting. The middle-aged former Marine, shown in one newspaper photo with tattooed arms bulging out of an undershirt and aiming a rifle, looked scary.

But Islam instructs people to give the benefit of the doubt, Mannan said. And so four months after the shooting, Mannan, his wife and a couple of other mosque leaders met with Hakey in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hakey had by this time been charged with a federal hate crime.

“He comes in with red cheeks and tears in his eyes,” Mannan recalled. He sat down and apologized, his voice cracking. His sincerity, Mannan said, was obvious.

“That actually melted our hearts,” he said.

They continued talking. Hakey explained that he had been devastated by the terrorist attacks that year in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which killed four Marines and a sailor. He asked questions about Islam, such as why women wear hijabs. Mannan said his wife asked Hakey if he ever saw a depiction of Mary, in Christian imagery, without a veil over her head. Muslim women are “emulating mother Mary,” she said.

Mannan and fellow mosque members told Hakey about their campaign against extremism.

Hakey was not available to be interviewed for this story. He has said in previous interviews that he came to a new understanding of Islam.

“A lot of Muslims are very upset that their religion is being hijacked by people who don’t follow the Quran,” he told the “Today” show. If he had only knocked on the mosque’s door and spent five minutes with those inside, the shooting never would have happened, he said.

In the meeting at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hakey asked what else he could do. Mosque leaders suggested apologizing to the congregation as whole at an upcoming event. Hakey did, saying he had brought discredit onto himself, the Marine Corps and everything he stood for.

“They were all coming up, hugging me, thanking me for the apology,” Hakey recalled in a BBC interview. “That was just overwhelming.”

Guns, bows and arrows

Were his apologies aimed at getting a lighter sentence? The sentencing memo submitted by his lawyer maintained Hakey was a changed man and pleaded for no prison time. Instead, he got six months, two months less than the minimum normally imposed.

Arguing against a cynical view, Mannan pointed out that Hakey’s relationship with him and the mosque didn’t end at sentencing. Wanting to make sure Hakey didn’t revert to his prior views, Mannan visited him every other week at the federal prison in Danbury. He said they would talk for hours, not about just religion, but politics, family and some surprising commonalities.

Hakey is into motorcycles; Mannan, dirt biking. The ex-Marine likes to shoot guns (federal agents found 24 in his house); the mosque leader, an archer, bows and arrows.

After Hakey got out of prison and started working for a car dealership, he was under no obligation to keep up the friendship. His sentence carried no requirement of community service. Still, he and Mannan continued to get together.

The Pew Research Center has found most Americans don’t personally know a Muslim, Mannan observed. “Instead of going on social media and Googling ‘what is Islam?,’ ” Mannan said, people should get to know each other. That’s the message he said he and Hakey hope to spread.