The jury also determined Brooks Laughlin's conduct was part of an ongoing pattern of abuse manifested by physical incidents over a prolonged period of time, that some of the abuse took place in front of young children, and that he acted with deliberate cruelty toward the victim.

BELLINGHAM — A jury has found a former longtime Bellingham Police officer guilty of physically abusing a woman from September 2016 until his arrest in February.

The Bellingham Herald reports after a day of deliberation, a jury found Brooks Laughlin guilty Tuesday of three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of felony harassment, two counts of violating a no-contact order and other charges.

Laughlin’s defense attorney, Doug Hyldahl declined to comment on the verdicts.

Laughlin was placed on leave from the Bellingham Police Department in February. He resigned in April.