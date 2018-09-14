EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, Washington, is closed Friday due to a potential threat.
KOMO-TV reports that in a post on the school’s web page, school officials say they became aware of the threat Thursday and decided to cancel classes and all school-related activities both on and off campus.
Officials didn’t give any details on the threat, only that they have talked with police, who recommended cancelling classes.
An update will be given when they receive more guidance from local police.
Officials said: “The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.”
___
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/