A woman died in a fire Sunday evening at her home in Everett.

Neighbors reported seeing flames through the window of the home in the 4700 block of West View Drive. As firefighters arrived around 8 p.m., they learned from neighbors that the homeowner was an elderly woman.

“While firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire, they also conducted a search of the residence and found one deceased victim in the home,” Everett city officials wrote in a news release.

Fire officials said conditions were too dangerous on Sunday for fire inspectors to start investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Rather, they planned to have a fire watch crew stand by throughout the night to address potential hot spots, then start the investigation Monday morning.

Snohomish County public utility crews responded to the scene to secure live wires that were down in the front yard of the home.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the woman and notify her next of kin.