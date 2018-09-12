Everett Police have released video of a person they believe shot and killed a man in July.

Everett police are looking for three people who may have been involved in the shooting death of a homeless man in July, according to the Everett Police Department.

Police have seen surveillance video showing three people walking past the man and one of the three shooting him at about 5 a.m. on July 28, according to Everett Police spokesman Aaron Snell. The incident took place near 5130 Evergreen Way in Everett, the department said. Police believe the tallest of the three people in the video initiated a confrontation and shot the victim, Snell said.

The department has released a separate video they say shows the tallest of the three people walking away from the scene. The person was wearing light colored shorts and a dark shirt.

Police have not been able to identify any of the three people and are seeking the public’s help, the department said.

The victim collapsed and died at the scene, according to the department. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. on July 28 after a passer-by saw the victim lying on the ground, Snell said. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Charles K. Wall, who was 47 years old and homeless, according to the Everett Police Department.

The department is asking anyone with information to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.