Police are investigating the death of a woman found lying on a North Everett roadway after an apparent hit-and-run incident.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1300 block of Grand Avenue, where firefighters were on the scene with an adult female found in the road with serious injuries, according to an Everett Police Department news release Sunday.

CPR was started and the woman was taken to Providence Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her injuries appeared to be the result of being struck by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene, police said.

Officers searched the immediate area looking for evidence such as videos or witnesses. The woman’s body was taken into custody by the Snohomish County medical examiner. Her identity has not yet been released.

Everett police say it’s possible the vehicle involved in the incident was damaged and ask anyone with relevant information to call the department tip line at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.