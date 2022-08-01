What started as a simple summer party in an Everett backyard Sunday evening turned to chaos when one of the guests began racing his sport utility vehicle around the property, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the residence in the 9700 block of 27th Avenue Southeast around 9 p.m. They found the 57-year-old resident of the property injured and pinned between the vehicle and the garage, police said.

Partygoers said the 59-year-old suspect had decided to race his vehicle around the large backyard during the party.

“At first it was considered all in good fun,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “However, the situation turned when the driver appeared to be driving in the direction of members of the party and began driving over backyard furnishings.”

The erratic driving continued until the driver smashed his SUV into the garage, pinning the man, according to authorities.

The suspect, a friend of the victim, fled and is being sought, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim refused to be taken to the hospital, police said.