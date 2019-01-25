The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of assault, malicious mischief and harassment.

A 24-year-old Everett man was arrested Friday after police say he rammed his car into a marked patrol SUV in a police precinct parking lot.

The man drove into the parking lot of the Everett Police South Precinct around 7:15 a.m. Friday and “rapidly accelerated” his car toward a patrol SUV, according to a statement from Everett Police Department. The officer in the SUV tried to get out of the car’s path, but was struck.

Police said the driver got out of his car, threatened to kill the officer and attacked another officer who approached him. The man was arrested after a struggle lasting several minutes, during which the officers used a Taser, according to the statement.

The officers and man suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, according to the statement. The man was then booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of assault, malicious mischief and harassment.