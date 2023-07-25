An Everett Public Library circulation assistant will be the latest Western Washington “Jeopardy!” contestant.
Julie Sisson will compete at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. Viewers can tune in on KOMO 4.
Sisson took the 50-question “Jeopardy! Anytime Test” that lets hopefuls test online, according to The Everett Herald. The test is available on the Jeopardy! website 24/7. People should set aside at least 15 minutes to take the test, according to the website.
