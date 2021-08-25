EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A personal injury lawyer who practiced in Everett has been disbarred for violating a restraining order, lying to the state bar association and other ethical violations.

Eric Hoort, 51, was disbarred last week after working as an attorney in Washington state for over 20 years, The Daily Herald reported.

In 2018 and 2019, Island County sheriff’s deputies responded to calls about fights between Hoort and the woman at their home on Camano Island.

Police incident reports show the woman reported Hoort had been using drugs and stealing her prescription medications. The state bar association says Hoort also violated a temporary protection by emailing the woman repeatedly.

The newspaper tried unsuccessfully to reach Hoort for comment.

An Island County prosecutor charged Hoort with three counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Court records suggest the criminal case is still pending.

After the state bar notified Hoort they were conducting a disciplinary investigation, he tried to resign. According to state court rules, a lawyer who is the subject of an investigation by the state agency cannot voluntarily resign.

The state bar’s disciplinary board noted aggravating factors in the decision to disbar Hoort, including a past reprimand the lawyer had received over a decade ago.