Everett Fire is investigating a man-made tunnel where the offramp from Interstate 5 feeds on Maple Street and Pacific Avenue. There is a report of an individual who dug a tunnel under the roadway, and the tunnel may have collapsed.

Everett Police Department spokesman Officer Kerby Duncan said some dirt had fallen at the entrance to the tunnel. There was initially some concern the tunnel could be collapsing with a person inside, but that does not appear to be the case now, he said.

Still, crews are going through the tunnel to make sure.