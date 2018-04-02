Lawyers for the city contend U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman erred in ruling that it was unconstitutional for the city to require coffee stand employees to cover up at work.

EVERETT — Lawyers for the city of Everett have filed a brief in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking for a temporary ban on a dress code for bikini baristas to be lifted.

The 66-page brief argues that the judge was wrong in suggesting that the rules were vague in describing what body parts can’t be on display. They also said the judge failed to consider evidence that the stands are adult-oriented businesses with associated crime problems.

The city wants to require such workers to at minimum dress in tank tops and shorts.

Bikini stand owners and their employees argued the dress code puts their civil rights at risk.