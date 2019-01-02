What appears to be a human foot inside a boot washed up on Jetty Island in Everett, according to police.
Beachgoers in Everett discovered what appears to be a human foot on New Year’s Day, authorities say.
The callers reached 911 just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to report finding a foot inside a boot on the south end of Jetty Island, according to the Everett Police Department. Police saw “what appears to be a human foot inside a boot,” but the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine whether the foot is human and will try to determine an identity, the department said in a news release Wednesday.
The boot appeared to have been in the water for “some time,” police said.
The discovery isn’t the first time a lone foot has washed ashore in the Pacific Northwest. In the past decade, 14 feet have been found in British Columbia, the Washington Post reported last year, and several others have shown up in Washington state.
In explaining the pattern, officials have said the materials used in running shoes can keep the feet floating even after they’re separated from the rest of the body, the Post reported.
